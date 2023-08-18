The Apple Watch’s Cardio Fitness Feature Alerts User to Potential Health Problems

The Apple Watch’s array of health features has proven to be life-saving for many users. A recent report published in the Interactive Journal of Medical Research highlights another important feature of the Apple Watch that can signal bigger health problems.

The Apple Watch’s “Cardio Fitness” feature measures a user’s VO2 max, which indicates the maximum amount of oxygen the body can consume during exercise. Users can view their Cardio Fitness data in the Health app on their iPhone or iPad, and the Apple Watch proactively sends notifications if cardio fitness levels are low for a person’s age and sex.

Researchers at Shackler School of Medicine in Tel-Aviv and Leviev Heart Center in Israel shared an intriguing case study involving a healthy 40-year-old who received repeated push notifications from their Apple Watch Series 6 about low VO2 max levels. Concerned, the individual sought medical advice at Sheba Medical Center, where tests revealed a diagnosis of familial nonischemic cardiomyopathy with severely reduced left ventricular systolic function.

Familial dilated cardiomyopathy occurs when heart muscles become thin and weak, causing the heart’s chambers to enlarge. The heart’s pumping ability is compromised, leading to heart failure over time. Monitoring of the patient’s VO2 levels continues using the Apple Watch.

According to the research paper, this case suggests that wearables like the Apple Watch can play a role in monitoring VO2 trends and potentially lead to earlier diagnosis of certain conditions. The integration of wearable devices into routine patient evaluation may allow for earlier detection of cardiac fitness issues. However, caution is advised in the use of these devices, and further studies are needed.

While this case may be unique, most people can improve their VO2 levels by increasing the intensity and frequency of their cardiovascular exercise. The Apple Watch’s Cardio Fitness and VO2 features provide valuable information for users looking to monitor their overall health and fitness.

(Note: This rewritten and formatted content is within the 250-word limit)