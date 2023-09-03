Apple Watch’s Crash Detection Feature Saves Driver’s Life in Wisconsin

In a recent incident in Wisconsin, the Apple Watch once again demonstrated its life-saving capabilities. At around 4 am on Thursday, a vehicle veered off the road and landed upside down approximately 100 feet away from the roadway. The driver, though unresponsive, was still breathing. Thankfully, the Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature sprang into action, automatically dialing 911 and sharing the precise location of the user with emergency responders.

The quick response from first responders was crucial. They recognized the need for vehicle stabilization and patient extrication and sought assistance from the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department. Additionally, a landing zone was established for the Flight for Life critical care air medical transport service. Thanks to the prompt action triggered by the Apple Watch, the driver was stabilized and taken to Froedtert Hospital with severe injuries.

Ronald Molnar, the chief of the Kansasville Fire and Rescue department, highlighted the pivotal role played by the Apple Watch in this incident. He mentioned that without the Apple Watch, the vehicle may not have been discovered for at least another two hours due to darkness and its distance from the road.

The Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature activates Emergency SOS when a car crash is detected. If the user does not respond to the notification, the device automatically contacts emergency services and provides them with the user’s precise location. This capability undoubtedly had a positive impact on the driver’s life in this particular case.

The Apple Watch continues to prove itself as a valuable tool in emergency situations, providing timely assistance and potentially saving lives. Its innovative features, such as Crash Detection, showcase the potential of technology in enhancing safety and providing peace of mind.

