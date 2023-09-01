Best Labor Day Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and More

Labor Day sales have arrived, and with them come big discounts on Apple products that are rarely on sale. If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or just want to treat yourself, now is the time to snag these deals.

For those in need of wireless earbuds, the third generation Apple AirPods with a lightning charging case are available for $159 at Amazon and Walmart. If an Apple Watch is at the top of your shopping list, the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is on sale for just $149, down from $279.

The Apple iPad Mini, with its 8.3-inch display, is perfect for those who want a portable device. It offers WiFi connectivity, 64GB of memory, and an all-day battery life. Additionally, the Apple Pencil is on sale for $89, allowing you to draw, sign documents, and take notes effortlessly.

If you prefer over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max provide excellent noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy your favorite podcasts without distractions. They are available in five different colors.

There are also great deals on Apple Watches this Labor Day. The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is on sale for only $149, a significant discount from its original price of $279. It allows you to answer phone calls and texts, track your fitness goals, and even swim with it. For those looking to upgrade, the Series 8 is resistant to cracks, water, and dust. It also has additional features such as temperature monitoring and fall detection.

If you need a larger working surface, the sixth-generation iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen is a great choice. It has WiFi connectivity and 128GB of storage.

MacBooks are also on sale, including the 13-inch MacBook Air, which is $250 less. It has 256GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. For those who need a larger display, the 2023 MacBook Air offers a 15.3-inch screen and the same impressive battery life.

If you need help keeping track of your belongings, AirTags are available for $89. These small devices can be attached to keys, luggage, and other frequently misplaced items.

Don’t miss out on these Labor Day deals on Apple products. They rarely go on sale, so take advantage of the discounts while you can.

Sources:

– Amazon

– Walmart

