Apple Watch X Rumored to Feature Substantial Upgrades

Since its initial release in 2015, Apple has introduced a new model of the Apple Watch every year. However, the updates have been relatively minor. This trend might change with the upcoming Apple Watch X, which is said to incorporate more significant changes in celebration of the device’s tenth anniversary.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch X could feature several noteworthy upgrades. One anticipated improvement is the introduction of a magnetic band attachment mechanism, replacing the current slide-in design. This change would create additional space to accommodate a larger battery, enhancing the smartwatch’s battery life.

Additionally, the Apple Watch X might have a thinner watch case and utilize a microLED display. Compared to the existing OLED screens, microLED technology offers improved picture quality. The inclusion of a blood pressure sensor is another exciting possibility, as it would join the heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen detection features already present in the current models. These advancements would further solidify the Apple Watch as a comprehensive health and wellness device.

However, consumers will likely have to wait for the Apple Watch X, as it is not expected to be released for another year, following Apple’s annual release schedule. Alternatively, Apple may choose to mark the device’s ten-year milestone and delay its launch by two years. In the meantime, the Apple Watch Series 9 is set to debut this September, alongside a faster processor and new color options.

While the Series 9 is expected to offer limited upgrades, maintaining the same size as the Series 8, the Apple Watch X holds promise for a more substantial overhaul. Apple enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals alike eagerly await the release of the Apple Watch X, anticipating how it will elevate their wearable technology experience.