Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2: Why 2023 might be the best and worst time to buy an Apple smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are set to be unveiled at Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on September 12. While there is excitement surrounding these new smartwatches, there are also reasons to approach them with caution.

The good news is that the new models will feature an upgraded chip, the Apple S9, which will bring noticeable improvements to performance and efficiency. This means that the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be able to do more than their predecessors. Additionally, improvements in efficiency and battery life are expected, which will be welcomed by users.

However, the not-so-good news is that apart from the processor upgrade, there are no expected new features or design changes. The Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will likely look and feel similar to previous models. This lack of innovation may deter some potential buyers who are looking for something new and exciting.

Furthermore, the Apple Watch SE, a budget-friendly option, will not be refreshed this year. This makes it difficult for those interested in a lower-priced Apple Watch to find a suitable option.

But there is hope on the horizon. Rumors suggest that in 2024, Apple will release a redesigned Apple Watch, potentially called the “Apple Watch X.” This redesign aims to make the watch thinner and slimmer, possibly resulting in a larger display. It may also introduce new watch bands that attach magnetically, freeing up space in the chassis.

While there are no specific health-related rumors yet, Apple has been working on adding blood pressure monitoring to its smartwatches. It would make sense for this feature to be included in the rumored Apple Watch X, given Apple’s commitment to improving health technology.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 offer an upgraded chip and improved performance, making them appealing to some users. However, those seeking a new design or additional features may want to wait until 2024 for the rumored Apple Watch X.

Source: The Quantified Scientist, Mark Gurman (Bloomberg)