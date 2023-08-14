Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch X Expected in September Event

Apple is planning a big upgrade to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its watch with a new device called the Apple Watch X. The upcoming Watch X will feature a thinner case and a potential magnetic band that takes up less space. Designers are also considering including a microLED display, which provides improved color and clarity. Additionally, the Watch X may come equipped with blood pressure monitoring technology.

Alongside the Watch X, Apple is reportedly scheduled to release its Apple Watch Series 9 lineup at an event in September. The new watches will offer new colors and faster processors. These updates, however, are relatively minor compared to the anticipated features of the Watch X.

The decision to continue releasing new versions of the Apple Watch series suggests that many consumers are still purchasing their first Apple Watch and not upgrading on an annual basis. Unlike iPhones, which are often replaced every year, Apple Watch users tend to hold onto their devices for longer periods of time.

Apple has not provided specific sales figures for their watches, as they fall under the “Other Products” category along with the likes of AirPods, HomePods, and Apple TV. However, the “Other Products” segment reported a revenue of $8.28 billion in the fiscal third quarter, marking a 2% increase compared to the previous year.

While the exact details of the Apple Watch Ultra remain unclear, rumors suggest that Apple is also planning to launch an updated version of their high-end smartwatch.

Apple’s stock has seen significant growth this year, with shares up approximately 37% year-to-date. In comparison, the Nasdaq index has risen by approximately 30% during the same period.

No comment has been provided by Apple in response to CNBC’s request for further information.

Source: Bloomberg