How to Use Apple Watch Widgets in watchOS 10

Apple recently released watchOS 10, which brings some exciting changes to the Apple Watch’s user interface. One of the biggest updates is the introduction of a new smart and customizable widget-based UI. In this article, we will explore how to use these widgets and customize them to suit your needs.

The new widget UI is easily accessible from any watch face, and the widgets automatically reorder to display timely information based on the user’s context. These widgets take up half the screen of the Apple Watch and come in two types. The first type uses the entire widget for one app, while the second type can be customized with three app complications. Additionally, users have the ability to manually “pin” widgets, keeping them in place within the Smart Stack.

To access the widget UI on your Apple Watch running watchOS 10, simply scroll up on the Digital Crown or swipe up on the screen. This action will open the Control Center, which now uses the side button in watchOS 10. From here, you can swipe or scroll to see all the widgets in your Smart Stack. Tapping on the yellow widget will provide a walkthrough of the widgets.

To edit the widgets, long press on a widget and tap the red “-” icon to remove it. Conversely, tap the “+” icon at the top to add new widgets. The widgets will automatically change throughout the day based on context, but you can manually reorder them by using the yellow pin icon to move widgets to the top of the list and keep them there.

At the bottom of the widget UI, you will find a customizable triple complication widget. There is also a button to see “All Apps,” allowing you to access additional apps by tapping it or continuing to scroll/swipe.

While the date and time at the top of the widget UI are not customizable yet, you can customize the main options by long pressing on a widget and using the available features. When adding a new widget, you will see featured choices at the top, followed by all apps below.

In conclusion, watchOS 10 introduces a new and improved widget-based UI for Apple Watch. These widgets provide quick access to information and can be easily customized to suit your preferences. Try out the new widgets and let us know what you think in the comments!

Definitions:

– watchOS: the operating system designed specifically for the Apple Watch.

– UI: user interface, the visual interface that allows users to interact with a device or software.

– Smart Stack: a collection of widgets that automatically adapt and reorder based on the user’s context.

– Complication: a small feature or function within a larger app or software interface.