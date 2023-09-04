Should you wait for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or buy the original Apple Watch Ultra?

Apple has announced its upcoming September event, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9. Rumors suggest that the event might also feature the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. If you are considering buying an Apple Watch, you might be wondering whether to wait for the Ultra 2 or go ahead with purchasing the current Ultra model.

In terms of design, it seems that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will not have many changes compared to the current model. However, there are rumors of a new dark titanium color option being introduced. The overall design, including the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button, is expected to remain the same.

In terms of specifications, the current Apple Watch Ultra is powered by an S8 chip, which provides smooth performance. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to come with the new S9 processor, the same chip expected in the Apple Watch Series 9. The S9 chip is said to offer a significant performance boost, making it the most powerful Apple Watch yet.

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for extreme outdoor activities and features a lightweight titanium case, IP6X dust resistance rating, water resistance up to 100 meters, and swimproof capabilities. It also includes a depth gauge for diving and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies. There is no information yet on any new features for the Ultra 2.

When it comes to health tracking, the Apple Watch Ultra offers a range of features including continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, an ECG app, and fall detection. The Ultra 2 is not expected to introduce any new health sensors.

In conclusion, if you are interested in buying an Apple Watch, the current Ultra model offers a great experience with its rugged design and comprehensive health tracking features. While the Ultra 2 might bring some improvements, including a more powerful processor, the overall design and feature set are likely to be similar. Therefore, if you can’t wait, the current Apple Watch Ultra is still an excellent choice.

