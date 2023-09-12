Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Internal Upgrades

Apple has recently announced its latest flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While the design of the Ultra 2 remains similar to its predecessor, the major improvements have been made within the device. Powered by Apple’s S9 SiP, featuring a four-core neural engine and a U2 ultra-wideband location chip, the Ultra 2 offers advanced features such as on-device Siri processing and more accurate location tracking.

The Ultra 2 boasts an upgraded display, rated for 3,000 nits, making it the brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch. Apple claims that users can expect up to 72 hours of battery life when in low-power mode. Additionally, the case of the Ultra 2 is made from 95 percent recycled titanium, reflecting Apple’s commitment to sustainability.

While hardware upgrades are noteworthy, Apple Watch users can also anticipate significant changes with the introduction of watchOS 10. This update brings widgets, redesigned app icons, and new mapping and cycling features to the watch interface. The Ultra 2 also introduces a new watch face, named Modular Ultra, that utilizes the outer edge of the display. Furthermore, a new double-tap gesture simplifies the initiation and termination of phone calls.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order at a starting price of $799 and will begin shipping on September 22nd. The launch event, held at Apple Park in Cupertino, also included updates to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the more affordable SE model.

