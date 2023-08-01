Apple Watch Ultra to be Available in Black Titanium Case

The upcoming second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will now come in a black titanium case, according to reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro. The new Ultra will continue to be available in its existing “Natural” titanium finish as well.

Previously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned that Apple had tested a darker titanium finish for the current Ultra but decided against releasing it at that time. However, there is a possibility that the new model might feature this finish. The previous high-end Edition model of the Apple Watch Series 7 had a Space Black titanium case.

Aside from the new case options, the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to include a faster S9 chip. Gurman stated that this chip is based on the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 models.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is anticipated to be announced in September, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. Rumors suggest that the Series 9 might be available in pink.

Launched in September 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is a larger and more durable version of the Apple Watch specifically designed for outdoor activities such as hiking, extreme water sports, and diving. It has a price tag of $799 in the United States.

(Note: This is a rewritten and formatted version of the original article. Any added information is not based on official sources.)