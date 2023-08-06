CityLife

The Apple Watch Series 9: What to Expect

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
The Apple Watch Series 9 is set to debut next month, and according to reports, it will feature minimal changes compared to its predecessor, the Watch Series 8. This claim has been supported by Weibo user Instant Digital, adding to previous rumors suggesting that the Series 9 will be a minor upgrade.

While the overall design of the Watch Series 9 is expected to remain unchanged, the main improvement will be in the form of a new chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported a few months ago that the Series 9 would be powered by a chip based on Apple’s A15 SoC, which is also used in the iPhone 13 models. This new chip will bring notable enhancements in performance and efficiency to the smartwatch.

In terms of aesthetics, rumors suggest that the aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 9 will sport a new pink color option. Additionally, the packaging for the Series 9 will be more compact compared to the Series 8 models.

Overall, while the Apple Watch Series 9 may not undergo significant changes, the upgraded chip and potential new color option make it an appealing choice for those in the market for a smartwatch. As the launch date draws nearer, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling of the Watch Series 9 and its accompanying features.

