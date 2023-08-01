Apple Watch Series 9 to Feature Same Design with New Pink Color Option

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will maintain the same design as the Series 8, offering 41mm and 45mm case sizes. However, a new addition to the lineup will be a pink color option for the aluminum model. This information was shared by a reliable leaker known as ShrimpApplePro.

The pink color will join the existing finishes of Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED for the aluminum Series 9. Apple has already introduced the pink finish for other devices, including the latest iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, iMac, and there are rumors of the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus being available in pink as well.

For the stainless steel case models of the Apple Watch Series 9, the color options are expected to remain as Gold, Silver, and Graphite.

Additionally, the leaker predicts that the Series 9 models will be equipped with a new chip, likely based on the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 models. This new chip will enhance the performance of the Apple Watch.

Apple is planning to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 in September, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup. Along with these releases, there are rumors of a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The leaker also mentioned that the Series 9 models will be shipped in smaller boxes to reduce the environmental impact of the packaging.

In summary, the Apple Watch Series 9 will maintain the design of its predecessor, with the addition of a new pink color option for the aluminum model. The stainless steel models will continue to offer Gold, Silver, and Graphite finishes. The Series 9 will likely come with an upgraded chip for improved performance and is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 15 lineup in September.