Apple Explores 3D Printing for Smartwatch Chassis, Promoting Efficiency and Sustainability

According to sources close to the matter, Apple is testing the use of 3D printing technology to produce steel chassis for its upcoming smartwatches. This move marks a significant shift in the company’s manufacturing process, as it eliminates the need to cut large slabs of metal into the desired shape. By utilizing 3D printing, Apple can reduce production time and minimize material waste, thereby benefiting the environment.

If the experimentation with Apple Watch models proves successful, Apple plans to expand the use of 3D printing to other products in the coming years. This change has the potential to streamline the company’s supply chain and usher in a broader transformation in manufacturing practices.

Traditionally, Apple has employed a conventional manufacturing approach for its stainless-steel watches, which involves forging and CNC machining. In contrast, the new technique, known as binder jetting, utilizes 3D printing to create the general outline of the device in its actual size, or “near net shape.” This is followed by a process called sintering, where heat and pressure are used to compress the printed material into a steel-like form. The final step involves milling the exact design and cutouts.

This news has had a positive impact on the stocks of 3D printing companies such as 3D Systems Corp. and Stratasys Ltd. Apple’s development of this technique has been ongoing for several years, and recent testing has focused on steel cases for the Apple Watch Series 9, set to be unveiled on September 12.

While there is no guarantee that the initial consumer shipments will adopt this new manufacturing technique, Apple’s commitment to the testing phase indicates its seriousness and long-term intentions. The company also plans to apply 3D printing to its titanium Ultra watch by 2024.

This approach aligns with Apple’s sustainability goals, as it reduces the amount of metal needed for device enclosures. In addition to exploring innovative manufacturing methods, Apple aims to replace leather with new materials in some of its iPhone cases and accessories, contributing to a more sustainable product ecosystem.

Led by Apple’s manufacturing design team, overseen by Rob York and reporting to operations head Sabih Khan, the transition to 3D-printed watch cases is a significant investment for Apple and its suppliers. However, this shift is expected to simplify production and potentially lower costs over time, aligning with Apple’s continuous improvement mindset.

Although this 3D printing technique is presently limited to lower-volume products, Apple intends to explore the printing of other materials, such as steel and titanium, for a wider range of devices. The company has established a pattern of using its flagship products, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, to introduce new technologies and materials.

In conclusion, Apple’s exploration of 3D printing for smartwatch chassis manufacturing represents a major step towards efficiency and sustainability. By leveraging this innovative technology, Apple can reduce production time, minimize waste, and enhance its supply chain. This move aligns with Apple’s commitment to environmental responsibility and introduces new possibilities for the future of manufacturing.

