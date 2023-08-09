Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Expected to Debut with New Band Design

Apple is set to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 next month, with rumors suggesting that a new band design will also be launched alongside the new watches. The new watch band, according to a recent post by Kosutami, will feature weaved fabric materials and a magnetic buckle.

This new band design is expected to function similarly to the Modern Buckle strap that was introduced with the original Apple Watch. The Modern Buckle is a leather strap with stainless steel lugs and a magnetic stainless steel clasp. It currently comes in 38/40/41mm sizes and is priced at $149. Apple also offers the Leather Link band, which has a leather exterior and magnets inside.

In the past, Apple sold a Woven Nylon band that featured a traditional jewelry clasp, but this style has been discontinued. Apple’s fabric bands have since been either Velcro-style straps or closed straps with specific sizes.

The introduction of new band types has been a recurring theme with Apple Watch releases. The most recent additions were the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands, which were introduced alongside the Apple Watch Ultra last fall. The Solo Loop bands are exclusively sold by Apple and require customers to choose a specific size to fit their wrist. It is possible that the new band design could be similar to the Braided Solo Loop but with an adjustable fit.

In terms of visual appearance, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to resemble the Series 7 and Series 8 watches, with the addition of a new pink color option.

Overall, the introduction of a new band design alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 would provide customers with more options for customizing their Apple Watches to their preferences.