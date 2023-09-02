Apple Testing 3D Printing for Next-Gen Watch, with Plans to Expand to Other Devices

In a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it has been revealed that Apple is currently experimenting with 3D printing in collaboration with its suppliers. According to Gurman, the upcoming Watch Series 9 will feature 3D-printed components instead of traditionally manufactured parts, marking a significant shift in Apple’s manufacturing process.

The decision to switch to 3D printing comes with several benefits for Apple. Firstly, it allows the company to reduce costs by utilizing powdered substances instead of molding materials, which results in less waste. Additionally, this method streamlines the manufacturing process and significantly reduces production time.

While rumors initially suggested that 3D printing would be introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Gurman states that Apple would first test the technology on the Watch Series 9 before expanding it to other devices. If successful, Apple plans to incorporate 3D printing into future iPhones and iPads by 2024.

The upcoming fall event from Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. While the Watch Series 9 is rumored to have minor design enhancements and an improved Apple S9 processor, it is the introduction of 3D printing that has generated considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts.

The question remains whether Apple can maintain its premium pricing while adopting 3D printing technology. Furthermore, will this trend extend beyond Apple and become the standard for other brands as well? Only time will tell, but the integration of 3D printing certainly represents an innovative step forward in the world of device manufacturing.

