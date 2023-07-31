CityLife

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: A Comparison

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and it’s time to compare it to Apple’s latest model, the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series includes the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The former is a more affordable option, while the latter is slightly more expensive, offering upgraded materials and size.

Looking at the specifications, the starting price for the Apple Watch Series 8 is $399 for aluminum and $699 for stainless steel, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299. The sizes available are 41mm or 45mm for the Apple Watch Series 8 and 40mm or 44mm for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

In terms of display, the Apple Watch Series 8 features an always-on LTPO OLED Retina display, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 boasts a Super AMOLED panel. Both watches offer different case materials such as aluminum or stainless steel, with the Apple Watch Series 8 also including a Sapphire crystal.

When it comes to processors, the Apple Watch Series 8 utilizes Apple’s S8 SiP, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features the Exynos W930. In terms of memory and storage, the Apple Watch Series 8 has 1GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, while the Galaxy Watch 6 offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage.

For health and fitness features, both watches offer similar capabilities. They can monitor heart rate, track workouts, and provide advanced sleep tracking. The Galaxy Watch 6 includes a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor, which can measure metrics like body mass index (BMI) and body water.

In terms of battery life, the Apple Watch Series 8 has a 308mAh battery capacity and can last up to 18 hours or up to 36 hours with Lower Power Mode. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a larger battery capacity of either 300mAh for the 40mm model or 425mAh for the 44mm model, providing up to 40 hours of usage without the always-on display.

Ultimately, the choice between the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will depend on personal preference and specific needs. Both watches offer a range of features and capabilities to enhance the user’s day-to-day life.

By Mampho Brescia

