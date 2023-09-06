Apple Watch Series 8 Long-Term Review: Design and Display

After over six months of usage, we take a closer look at the Apple Watch Series 8 to help you decide if it is worth purchasing or if you should wait for the upcoming Watch Series 9.

Design

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts a similar design to its predecessor, the Watch Series 7. It has a 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) model with the same dimensions and weight. The case is made from 100% recycled aluminum, and the screen is covered with Ion-X glass.

On the sides of the Apple Watch Series 8 are the speaker, microphone, recents/side button, and Digital Crown. Both the button and crown have nice feedback and retain their tactility even after months of use. The crown can also be used for ECG measurements.

The back panel of the Watch Series 8 is made of ceramic and supports magnetic charging. It features a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and a temperature sensor. The bundled black-colored Sport Band is made from durable and soft fluoroelastomer, but third-party strap options are available. The watch is IP6X dust resistant and water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming.

Display

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a 1.69″ screen with a resolution of 430×352 pixels. It utilizes an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED panel with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness and Sapphire Crystal Glass protection. The display is vibrant and offers a 3-level brightness adjustment. It is easily visible outdoors under strong sunlight and has an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment.

The touch response and haptics of the Watch Series 8’s screen are excellent. Typing on the small screen is not difficult, thanks to swipe gestures that work well. While the watch comes with just one watch face, there are numerous options available through the companion iPhone’s Watch app. Many of these watch faces are compatible with the Always-On Display (AOD) feature.

However, AOD cannot be scheduled to turn on and off automatically, which may cause inconvenience at night and drain the battery unnecessarily. Users can use the Cinema Mode feature on watchOS to keep the screen dark during sleep.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8’s design is sturdy and resilient, with a display that is vibrant and responsive. It offers a comfortable user experience with various customization options.

