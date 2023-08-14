Apple Watch Series 9 and Rumors of Apple Watch X

The Apple Watch Series 9 is anticipated to be released soon, but there are already whispers of Apple’s plans for its 10th-anniversary edition, potentially called the Apple Watch X, set to launch in 2024 or 2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this special edition will showcase an entirely new design and significant improvements.

The rumored Apple Watch X might feature a brighter microLED display and a new sensor to monitor blood pressure. Apple has been working on incorporating this feature for quite some time, as the company continues to expand the health capabilities of the Apple Watch. The current lineup includes ECG, high and low heart-rate alerts, fall detection, a blood oxygen sensor, and a temperature sensor. While the Apple Watch cannot independently measure blood pressure, it can synchronize with other devices for monitoring purposes.

Another aspect Apple is reportedly working on is a new method of attaching wristbands to the watch. Currently, the bands slide into the side and lock in place. However, for the Watch X, Apple is exploring magnetic attachments, which would not only secure the wristband but also provide additional space within the watch for a larger battery.

Apple is expected to unveil its next smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 15 at an event rumored to occur on September 12. The Series 9 is projected to be a relatively minor update, potentially incorporating some features from the Apple Watch Ultra, such as its dedicated action button. There have been rumors of the Series 9 including a sensor for continuous monitoring of glucose levels, although recent reports have cast doubt on whether this sensor will actually make its debut this year.