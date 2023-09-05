Apple Watch Leather Bands Could Be Discontinued, New Material Expected

According to recent rumors, Apple may be discontinuing its leather bands for the Apple Watch in favor of a new material. This news follows speculations that the tech giant will also no longer produce leather cases for the iPhone 15. These changes could potentially mark the end of Apple’s partnership with luxury fashion brand Hermès, which has been supplying leather bands for the Apple Watch since 2015.

Reports indicate that Apple has been offering substantial discounts of up to 90% on Hermès leather bands to its employees, which often serves as a sign that a product is being phased out. This strategy was also employed by Apple when discontinuing the original HomePod earlier this year. Furthermore, some of the official Apple Watch leather bands, including the Modern Buckle and Hermès models, are currently sold out on the company’s website, fueling speculation of a potential shift away from leather bands.

One possible reason for this change could be Apple’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. Leather production is known to have a significant environmental impact, and as an environmentally conscious company, Apple may be seeking alternatives to leather accessories.

While customers appreciate the premium quality of leather cases and bands, it remains to be seen whether Apple will introduce a new material to meet these expectations. The company has been rumored to be working on a new line of premium cases made from a fabric material combined with silicone, called “FineWoven.” This suggests that Apple is actively exploring alternative materials to replace leather.

The upcoming special event on September 12 is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, potentially providing more insights into Apple’s plans for its accessories lineup. As speculation grows, Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the company’s latest product announcements and the possibility of new materials and designs for Apple Watch bands.

Sources: Bloomberg, 9to5Mac