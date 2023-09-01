CityLife

Apple Watch Saves Driver’s Life in Car Crash, Racine County

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
In a recent car accident in Racine County, Wisconsin, the driver’s life was saved thanks to her Apple Watch. The crash detection feature in the Apple Watch and iPhone 14 has become increasingly valuable in alerting emergency services to car crashes and potentially saving lives.

According to Ronald Molnar, the Chief of Kansasville Fire and Rescue, this was the first time they were dispatched to an automobile crash as a result of an Apple Watch. He expressed his gratitude to the device, stating that if it weren’t for the Apple Watch, he doubted that the driver would have survived.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the intersection of County Highway N (Downy Drive) and County Highway A (Plank Road) in the Town of Dover. The Apple Watch sent the location to emergency services, allowing them to locate the crash site promptly.

Molnar explained that the car was positioned in such a way that it would have likely remained undetected for several hours. The remote location of the vehicle made it almost impossible for passing drivers to notice the wreck.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Waterford, was found unconscious and was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The quick response made possible by the Apple Watch is credited with potentially saving her life.

The Apple Watch and iPhone 14 utilize various sensors, including gyroscopes and accelerometers, to detect a potential crash. When a crash is detected, the device prompts the driver to respond. If there is no reaction, the authorities are automatically contacted.

The incident in Racine County highlights the importance of technology in aiding emergency response efforts. The Apple Watch’s crash detection feature is proving to be a valuable tool in saving lives on the road.

Source: Kansasville Fire and Rescue (Fox 6 Milwaukee)

By Gabriel Botha

