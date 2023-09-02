The Apple Watch’s Crash Detection Feature Saves a Life in Wisconsin

The Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature has once again proved its worth by helping to save a life in Wisconsin. First responders credit the Apple Watch for alerting them to a car crash and automatically dialing 911 while sharing the user’s location in real-time.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday, and the driver’s Apple Watch promptly notified emergency services. The location of the overturned vehicle, which was approximately 100 feet off the roadway, was immediately conveyed to the rescue crew. The driver, though breathing, was unresponsive, leading the first responders to request assistance from Flight for Life, a critical care air medical transport service.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department assessed the situation and determined that stabilization of the vehicle and extrication of the patient were necessary. The Union Grove – Yorkville Fire Department was called in to assist with the landing zone operations. The driver was eventually transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Chief Ronald Molnar of the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department acknowledged that the Apple Watch played a crucial role in the swift response to the crash. Without the watch’s assistance, he believes the vehicle might not have been discovered for at least two more hours due to visibility issues. He commended the technology, stating, “Amazing technology that clearly impacted a person’s life.”

The Apple Watch’s Crash Detection functionality is designed to automatically trigger the Emergency SOS feature when a car crash is detected. If the user fails to respond to the notification, the Apple Watch or iPhone immediately contacts emergency services. It also provides the user’s precise location to dispatchers to ensure swift assistance.

Source: Racine County Eye, Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department.