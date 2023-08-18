Your Apple Watch Band is a Breeding Ground for Bacteria, New Study Finds

New research published in the Advances in Infectious Diseases journal has revealed that Apple Watch bands can harbor dangerous bacteria. The study, conducted by a team of researchers from Florida Atlantic University, investigated the correlation between different types of Apple Watch bands and bacterial contamination.

The study examined bands made from materials such as rubber, cloth, leather, plastic, gold, and silver. The findings were alarming, with 95% of all bands found to be contaminated with some form of harmful bacteria. Staphylococcus spp, which can cause staph infections, was the most common type of bacteria found, present on 85% of the bands. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a germ known to cause pneumonia and blood infections, was prevalent on 30% of the bands. Additionally, E. coli bacteria was found on 60% of the tested wearables.

The bacteria identified in the study were typically found on the skin and intestines of humans. Staphylococcus spp was the most widespread, followed by Pseudomonas spp and E. coli. The study emphasized the importance of sanitizing wristbands after engaging in activities that involve heavy sweating, such as gym workouts.

Certain materials were found to have higher levels of bacteria. Cloth, rubber, and plastic bands had the highest bacterial counts, while metal bands had the fewest. This is likely because metal bands are less commonly worn during physical activities.

The researchers strongly recommended regular sanitation of Apple Watch bands and similar wearables. They emphasized that users should take the time to clean their bands to prevent the spread of bacteria. Apple provides guidelines for sanitizing its different types of Apple Watch bands, highlighting the importance of proper hygiene.

In conclusion, this study highlights the need for users to regularly sanitize their Apple Watch bands and other wearables. By doing so, they can reduce the presence of harmful bacteria and minimize the risk of infection.