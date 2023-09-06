New Safety Warning Issued by Apple Regarding iPhone Charging

Apple has recently issued a safety warning to iPhone users regarding the incorrect charging practices that may put their safety at risk. While iPhones are known for their high-quality parts and durability, Apple wants to ensure that users are aware of the potential dangers associated with improper charging.

According to Apple, charging your iPhone overnight is not an issue and will not cause any damage. However, the problem arises when users place their phones in bed next to themselves or even under their pillow. This prolonged proximity to the body can result in electrical shock or even a fire hazard due to the batteries being exposed to excessive heat.

The warning from Apple emphasizes that batteries are not designed to withstand prolonged exposure to heat. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid placing the phone under a blanket, pillow, or even directly on your body while it is connected to the charger. Instead, Apple advises users to place their phones face-up on a wireless charger or on a flat surface.

In addition to the positioning of the phone, Apple also emphasizes the importance of using certified charging cables and chargers. While cables and chargers that are “Made for iPhone” (MiA) are deemed safe to use, cheap and flimsy cables found in gas stations or discount stores pose a risk of damaging the battery or causing a fire.

It is essential for users to be aware of the potential hazards associated with incorrect charging practices and to take precautions to ensure their safety. By following Apple’s guidelines for proper charging, users can protect themselves and their devices from unnecessary risks.

