Apple Should Consider Acquiring ESPN, Analyst Suggests

Tech giant Apple should seriously consider acquiring ESPN, according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. Ives believes that Apple’s interest in live sports content aligns perfectly with ESPN’s offerings, making them a “perfect fit.” With a potential price tag of $50 billion, the acquisition would grant Apple rights to a wide range of sporting events, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more.

This move would represent Apple’s biggest foray into the world of live sports, following its 10-year, $2.5 billion streaming deal with Major League Soccer. The addition of ESPN’s content would further solidify Apple’s position in the streaming space and provide a significant boost to its Apple TV+ platform.

However, there are some factors to consider. ESPN has long been a cash cow for its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., providing billions in revenue to finance other acquisitions. It is uncertain whether Disney CEO Bob Iger would be willing to give up such a lucrative asset.

Additionally, Apple’s focus on device manufacturing may influence its approach to sports content. While the company has shown interest in certain sports rights, such as Friday night MLB games, it remains cautious about fully diving into the media landscape.

Other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, have seen the value of live sports in attracting viewers and driving subscriptions. Nevertheless, Apple has been selective in its acquisitions, with its last major deal being the $3 billion purchase of Beats in 2014.

Ultimately, the decision lies with Apple and its long-term vision for its streaming services, but the potential acquisition of ESPN could be a game-changer in the world of live sports content.

