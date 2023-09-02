CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Should Consider Acquiring ESPN, Analyst Suggests

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
Apple Should Consider Acquiring ESPN, Analyst Suggests

Tech giant Apple should seriously consider acquiring ESPN, according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. Ives believes that Apple’s interest in live sports content aligns perfectly with ESPN’s offerings, making them a “perfect fit.” With a potential price tag of $50 billion, the acquisition would grant Apple rights to a wide range of sporting events, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more.

This move would represent Apple’s biggest foray into the world of live sports, following its 10-year, $2.5 billion streaming deal with Major League Soccer. The addition of ESPN’s content would further solidify Apple’s position in the streaming space and provide a significant boost to its Apple TV+ platform.

However, there are some factors to consider. ESPN has long been a cash cow for its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., providing billions in revenue to finance other acquisitions. It is uncertain whether Disney CEO Bob Iger would be willing to give up such a lucrative asset.

Additionally, Apple’s focus on device manufacturing may influence its approach to sports content. While the company has shown interest in certain sports rights, such as Friday night MLB games, it remains cautious about fully diving into the media landscape.

Other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, have seen the value of live sports in attracting viewers and driving subscriptions. Nevertheless, Apple has been selective in its acquisitions, with its last major deal being the $3 billion purchase of Beats in 2014.

Ultimately, the decision lies with Apple and its long-term vision for its streaming services, but the potential acquisition of ESPN could be a game-changer in the world of live sports content.

Sources:
CNBC: [URL]
Front Office Sports: [URL]
The Ankler: [URL]
The Information: [URL]
Author: Michael McCarthy

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Is Apple’s Private Relay a Good Alternative to a VPN?

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

How to Use Your EarPods as a Shutter Button on Your iPhone

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks: Devs Working with Switch 2 Dev Kits, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Running Well

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Earth’s Oceans Changing Color Due to Human Activity, Study Reports

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Magnetizing Meteorite Discoveries: A Scientific Tragedy

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Is Apple’s Private Relay a Good Alternative to a VPN?

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Making Waves: MIT Scientists Launch New Search for Big Bang Echoes

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments