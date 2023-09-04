Apple Rumored to Bring Spatial Photography to Future “iPhone Ultra” or Pro Max Models

According to a recent rumor, Apple may introduce spatial photography and videography capabilities to a future “iPhone Ultra” or Pro Max model. This feature would enable users to capture and view spatial images via the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Vision Pro headset is equipped with Apple’s first three-dimensional camera, allowing users to take spatial photographs and videos that can be experienced through the headset. The rumor suggests that Apple plans to incorporate this technology into an upcoming iPhone model.

A reliable leaker on Weibo claims that Apple will release an “iPhone Ultra” after the launch of the Vision Pro, which will revolutionize the mobile phone photography market with its spatial imaging capabilities. This new model is expected to redefine the possibilities of what a smartphone camera can achieve.

The Apple Vision Pro headset is designed with multiple sensors on its exterior, including depth mapping sensors and imaging sensors. These sensors enable the device to capture depth maps of the user’s surroundings and provide a front view perspective.

Spatial photography and videography require the use of multiple imaging sensors that are spaced apart. The sensors on the Vision Pro headset are ideally positioned for this purpose. However, current iPhone models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, lack the necessary sensor separation to achieve the desired stereoscopic effect.

To enable spatial photography on future iPhone models, Apple would need to incorporate an additional sensor at the opposite end of the rear of the device, allowing for sufficient separation. This would give users the ability to capture immersive spatial images.

While 3D photos have been possible on iPhones, they do not meet the standards required for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Facebook has used depth mapping to create a 3D-like effect in two-dimensional photographs since 2018. However, the results fall short of the quality and depth required for the headset.

Although current-gen iPhones may not provide images suitable for spatial photography, users will still be able to access their photos through the Vision Pro headset via iCloud. The headset promises a lifelike viewing experience with panoramic images that wrap around the user’s head.

In conclusion, Apple’s rumored plans to introduce spatial photography to future “iPhone Ultra” or Pro Max models could revolutionize the smartphone photography market. By leveraging the capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro headset, users would be able to capture and view immersive spatial images on their iPhones. This development would further enhance the capabilities of Apple’s ecosystem and offer users a new way to experience their digital content.

