Everything We Know About the Apple Vision Pro Release Date

Since Apple announced its entry into the extended reality market at WWDC 2023, consumers have eagerly awaited the release of the Apple Vision Pro. This spatial computing device promises to bring virtual content and real-world environments closer together, aligning perfectly with the concept of the metaverse. Although official specs and product details have yet to be announced, there is significant industry hype surrounding the Apple Vision Pro.

According to industry rumors, the Apple Vision Pro release date is set for the early months of 2024. Apple’s website confirms that the headset will initially be available for purchase online and at Apple store locations in the US. The company also plans to roll out the device to other countries, including Canada and the UK, in the following months. However, the specific release date within the early months of 2024 is yet to be revealed.

Apple may face challenges due to supply chain issues. Reports earlier this year suggested that their display supplier, Sony, could only produce a limited number of displays per quarter. This could lead to limited availability of the Vision Pro, similar to the scarcity experienced with the Xbox One and PS5.

When it comes to purchasing the Apple Vision Pro, Apple intends to prioritize the customer experience. It is expected that customers will need to book an in-store appointment with an expert to customize and tailor their Apple Pro experience. Additionally, Apple is providing complete developer kits with measurement and fit apps to help sellers customize the device to their buyers.

The pricing of the Apple Vision Pro is a significant factor affecting the release date. While the production materials cost around $1,590, Apple has set the price at $3,499, making it one of the most expensive products in the market. However, there are rumors that a cheaper alternative with fewer advanced features could be in production.

In terms of specifications, the Apple Vision Pro will include 12 cameras, six microphones, and five hand, eye, and voice tracking sensors. It will also have a ring of LED lights for eye-tracking performance and Apple’s version of Face ID. The device will come with its proprietary software stack and Apple silicon architecture, including the new R1 chip for sensor input and display performance.

While the Apple Vision Pro release date and pricing still contain some uncertainties, it is clear that Apple is making significant strides in the extended reality market. With its unique design elements and promising features, the Apple Vision Pro has the potential to revolutionize the way we experience mixed reality.

