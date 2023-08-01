Apple’s Spatial Computer: The Vision Pro

Apple, as the world’s largest tech company, has experienced the downside of leaks and competition in the past. To mitigate these risks, Apple is taking extra precautions with the release of its highly anticipated headset, the Vision Pro.

Set to be released in 2024, Apple has announced its first “spatial computer,” a mixed-reality headset equipped with a 3D camera. The Vision Pro will retail for $3,499.

Developers have been given the opportunity to try out the technology before it hits the consumer market, allowing them to build new features for customers. However, this offer comes with strict conditions.

Developers must sign legally binding terms and conditions stating that the Vision Pro can only be used in a fully enclosed and locked room. While the document does not explicitly require covering windows, it states that unauthorized individuals, including developers’ family, friends, housemates, and household employees, should not be able to access, view, handle, or use the headset.

If the password-protected headset is in use, it must be under the developer’s “positive control,” meaning it is either being used by the developer or within their direct line of sight. When not in use, the headset must be stored in its locked Pelican case and placed in a locked space accessible only to the developer.

Transporting the headset from home to the office or vice versa is not allowed without Apple’s written consent. Developers must also inform Apple if they will be away from the headset for more than 10 days and consult with their designated Apple contact to ensure its safekeeping.

Apple places a strong emphasis on preventing theft or damage to the Vision Pro. Developers are required to report any stolen or broken components and return the headset in good working condition.

In addition, developers are explicitly instructed not to discuss, publicly write about, review, or share photos, videos, or reactions related to the Vision Pro on social media platforms. Apple has a history of being cautious about unapproved content, as seen during the launch of previous products like the Apple Watch and iPad.

To provide developers with hands-on experience and opportunities to test their apps, Apple will be organizing “open developer labs” in various locations such as Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Overall, Apple is taking no risks when it comes to the release of the Vision Pro, aiming to preserve security and maintain control over the dissemination of information about its highly anticipated product.