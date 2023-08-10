Apple Vision Pro Can Run Windows XP

Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023, with plans for a 2024 release. To prepare developers for the launch, Apple has released the visionOS SDK, allowing them to build and test Apple Vision Pro apps on a Mac. Interestingly, a developer has managed to port a Windows XP virtual machine to visionOS.

In a video shared by the developers of UTM, a system emulator and virtual machine host for iOS and macOS, a Windows XP virtual machine successfully boots into the visionOS simulator. Although input support has yet to be implemented, the UTM developers intend to add this feature in the future.

While the ability to run Windows XP on visionOS is impressive, it is not surprising considering that visionOS is based on iPadOS, which is already supported by UTM. However, the novelty lies in running an operating system like Windows XP in a virtual floating window.

Unfortunately, UTM is not available on the App Store due to Apple’s restrictions on virtual machine apps. Users can install the app using sideloading methods such as AltStore or TestFlight. However, on the launch day of Apple Vision Pro, customers should be able to access the app to experience running Windows on the device.

Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first mixed-reality headset, featuring advanced sensors and high-resolution cameras to overlay the visionOS interface on the real-world environment. It is powered by an M2 chip and a dedicated R1 chip for real-time rendering of camera-captured images.

The launch of Apple Vision Pro is expected in the United States in early 2024, followed by other countries later in the year. It will be priced starting at $3,499. Developers working on visionOS apps can request an Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit from Apple.