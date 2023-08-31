Apple Settles Lawsuit with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Over “Smart Keyboard” Trademark

Apple and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) have reached a settlement in Apple’s lawsuit challenging the PTO’s rejection of its application for a federal trademark for the term “Smart Keyboard.” The joint filing from both parties stated that the dispute had been resolved in principle.

In 2018, the PTO rejected Apple’s bid for a federal trademark for its Smart Keyboard, an iPad cover that doubles as a keyboard and stand. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the PTO upheld this decision in 2021, claiming that “Smart Keyboard” was a generic term for technologically advanced keyboards.

Apple argued that “Smart Keyboard” was a distinctive trade name for its accessory and pointed out that the PTO had granted hundreds of other “Smart” trademarks, including Apple’s own “Smart Cover,” “Smart Case,” and “Smart Connector” marks for iPad accessories. However, the PTO maintained that “Smart Keyboard” was a generic term and could not be registered as a federal trademark.

The case, Apple Inc v. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The attorneys representing Apple were Dale Cendali of Kirkland & Ellis and Robert Scully of Blankingship & Keith. The PTO was represented by U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber.

The terms of the settlement and any further details have not been disclosed. Both Apple and the PTO have yet to make any official statements regarding the resolution of the dispute.

Source: Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

Definitions:

– U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO): A federal agency responsible for granting patents and registering trademarks in the United States.

– Trademark: A word, phrase, symbol, or design that identifies and distinguishes the source of goods or services.

– Generic term: A word or phrase that is commonly used to refer to a class or category of goods or services and is not eligible for trademark protection.

