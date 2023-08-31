Apple Seeks Sanctions Against Attorneys in Trade Secrets Lawsuit

Apple Inc. is requesting sanctions against law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and its individual attorneys for failing to act on a crucial email in its trade secrets lawsuit against chip startup Rivos Inc. The email in question was sent by defendant Wen Shih-Chieh, who deleted a folder containing confidential Apple documents. Apple argued that the firm failed to prove that the electronically stored information could not be replaced through alternate discovery.

Quinn Emanuel disputed Apple’s claims, stating that the tech giant is exaggerating the events. They argued that Shih-Chieh restored the deleted file and that the potential loss of metadata could be replaced from other sources. Apple’s attorney, Mary Prendergast, argued that the firm knowingly submitted a false declaration from Shih-Chieh, claiming he had not accessed any Apple information since leaving the company.

Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins will issue a recommendation on the motion for sanctions at a later date. One of the attorneys at risk of sanctions is former Quinn Emanuel partner Stephen A. Swedlow, who left the firm last year after winning a seat as a judge in Illinois’ Cook County.

Apple filed the trade secrets lawsuit against Rivos and former employees in April 2022, alleging that Rivos poached its engineers to steal trade secrets. The case has seen several developments, with the court recently denying Rivos’ motion to dismiss trade secrets and breach of contract claims.

In addition to sanctions, Apple is also seeking an adverse inference for spoilation and fees related to its motion to compel Shih-Chieh and motion for sanctions.

– Apple Inc. v. Rivos Inc., N.D. Cal., No. 22-cv-02637, hearing 8/30/23.