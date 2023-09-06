CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

A New Bluetooth-Based Attack Can Disable iPhones, Researcher Demonstrates

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
A New Bluetooth-Based Attack Can Disable iPhones, Researcher Demonstrates

Security researcher Anthony has recently showcased a new Bluetooth-based attack that can render iPhones nearly unusable. Using a small hacking device called Flipper Zero, which costs $169, hackers can exploit the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol to flood an iPhone with pop-up notifications, making it difficult to use.

The BLE protocol utilizes advertising packets to establish device presence, and these packets can be detected by any Bluetooth-enabled device without the need for pairing. Since Apple’s ecosystem heavily relies on BLE, this makes iPhones particularly vulnerable to this attack. Flipper Zero can imitate the advertising packets of legitimate devices, creating phantom devices that an iPhone will detect.

While this attack can initially be used as a prank to confuse iPhone users with fake devices, it can also be employed for more malicious purposes, such as carrying out phishing attacks by spoofing trusted notifications. The constant barrage of pop-ups can overwhelm the iPhone and disrupt its normal functionality, essentially making it unusable.

TechCrunch tested the attack on both an iPhone 8 and an iPhone 14 Pro and confirmed its effectiveness. The attack can be executed when Bluetooth is enabled or when it is switched off via the Control Center, but it does not work when Bluetooth is disabled from the Settings. Interestingly, the attack can even be executed when an iPhone is in airplane mode, highlighting the vulnerability of these devices.

Anthony has alerted Apple to this potential security threat and has urged the company to take steps to protect its users. He also noted that with an amplified board, the attack could be extended to cover larger distances, potentially impacting iPhones over thousands of feet.

In summary, this Bluetooth-based attack, demonstrated by security researcher Anthony, shows the vulnerabilities of iPhones to manipulation through the BLE protocol. By flooding iPhones with deceptive pop-up notifications, hackers can incapacitate these devices, raising concerns for user privacy and functionality. Apple is advised to address this issue promptly to safeguard its users.

Definitions:
– Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): A wireless communication protocol designed for short-range communication between devices with low power consumption.
– Phishing Attack: A cyber attack in which fraudsters deceive individuals into disclosing sensitive information by posing as a trustworthy entity.
– Denial-of-Service Attack: An attack that aims to disrupt the normal functioning of a network or system, rendering it inaccessible to its intended users.

Sources:
– TechCrunch (www.techcrunch.com)
– Anthony’s website (source not provided)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: An Affordable Addition to the Galaxy Buds Lineup

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

MSI Releases BIOS Updates to Fix BSoD Issue on Windows Computers

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Realme Launches New Products: Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Cosmonic enhances its PaaS for Multicomponent WebAssembly Applications

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Pergear Introduces Second Generation of 14mm f/2.8 Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Evolution of Network Optimization Services in North America’s Tech Industry

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Receives Patch 1.000.003 for Improved Gameplay

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments