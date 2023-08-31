Apple TV+: Your Guide to Apple Original TV Shows and Movies

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in high-quality 4K HDR. With Apple TV+, you can watch these shows and movies on all of your devices and easily pick up where you left off. The subscription costs $6.99 per month, and the content library is regularly updated with new releases.

The Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. While it can be accessed on an Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad, it is also compatible with other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ offers a wide range of original content, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows. The available shows and movies can be accessed through the Originals tab on the Apple TV app, which categorizes them for easy browsing.

Some of the standout shows on Apple TV+ include “Ted Lasso,” “For All Mankind,” “Severance,” “Trying,” and the movie “Finch.” These shows have received critical acclaim and showcase Apple’s commitment to producing high-quality entertainment.

To get started with Apple TV+, simply open the Apple TV app on your device and navigate to the Originals tab. From there, you can explore the available shows and movies and start watching. You can also download content to watch offline.

While the Apple TV app is the primary destination for accessing Apple TV+, it should be noted that it also includes content from other sources like the iTunes Store, Apple TV Channels, and apps like Amazon Prime and Disney+. The app offers a unified experience for discovering and accessing a wide range of content.

In conclusion, Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a diverse selection of Apple original TV shows and movies. With its high-quality 4K HDR content and wide device compatibility, it provides a convenient and enjoyable streaming experience. Whether you’re into comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, or kids shows, Apple TV+ has something for everyone.

Sources:

– [The Verge](https://www.theverge.com/good-deals/2022/4/6/23017262/save-apple-tv-plus-stream-disney-plus-espn-plus)

– [Apple](https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/)