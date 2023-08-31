Apple Ends Free Trial Offer for Apple TV+ in the UK

Apple has made a quiet update to its marketing pages for Apple TV+ in the UK, removing all mentions of the seven-day free trial for new customers. Previously, first-time users in the UK were able to enjoy a seven-day trial of the streaming service without any commitment. However, the updated policy now requires new subscribers to immediately start a paid subscription, with the option to cancel within one month.

This change marks the end of the longstanding trial period that has been in place since the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019. It is unclear whether this decision is specific to the UK market or if it will be implemented in other countries as well.

While the free trial offer has been removed, there are still other promotions available for Apple TV+. For example, users can still receive three free months of the service with the purchase of select Apple hardware devices. Additionally, Apple One subscribers can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Apple TV+ as part of their bundle.

The decision to end the free trial offer may be a response to the industry-wide trend of reducing churn rates for streaming services. For instance, Netflix discontinued its 30-day free trial offer in late 2020.

It remains to be seen if Apple will extend this change to other regions or if it is a result of region-specific legal changes. Regardless, the removal of the free trial option indicates a shift in Apple’s strategy for acquiring new Apple TV+ subscribers.

