CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Save Big on MLS Season Pass for Apple TV+ Subscribers

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
Save Big on MLS Season Pass for Apple TV+ Subscribers

Soccer fans who want to catch all the action of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Season now have a great opportunity to do so at a significantly reduced price. Apple TV+ has recently announced a limited-time promotion that cuts the price of the MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The MLS Season Pass has already been hailed as a success for Apple TV+, thanks to exciting events like Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami. However, this new promotion aims to further attract fans who were hesitant to subscribe due to the original cost.

Prior to this promotion, the subscription for the MLS Season Pass was priced at $99 per season or $79 per season for Apple TV+ subscribers. Now, with the season past its halfway point, sports enthusiasts can avail themselves of the Season Pass at a significantly reduced cost.

For only $29, fans can gain access to the Season Pass for the remainder of the 2023 season. Apple TV+ subscribers receive an even greater discount, with the price reduced to $25. This represents a substantial saving compared to the monthly charges of $14.99 per month or $12.50 per month for Apple TV+ subscribers.

By purchasing the Season Pass, subscribers gain access to live coverage of matches, including the post-season playoffs scheduled to take place from October 25 to December 9. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy a range of other video content, such as match replays, original programming, and studio programs.

The MLS Season Pass can be accessed on various devices, including Apple TV set-top boxes, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and selected smart TVs. This ensures that fans can enjoy the game from the comfort of their preferred Apple device wherever they are.

Sources:
– TechCrunch

Definitions:
– MLS: Major League Soccer, the top professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.
– Season Pass: A subscription that provides access to all matches and additional content for a specific season.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Woman Chews Through Anti-Theft Cable to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Alanah Pearce Proves Fast Travel is Unnecessary in Starfield

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Chandigarh’s Heritage Piece to be Auctioned in Barcelona

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Future of Sustainable Living: Integrating Green Technologies in Global Smart Buildings

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Woman Chews Through Anti-Theft Cable to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Bridging the Gap: How CAE Tools are Transforming the Civil Engineering and Telecommunications Landscape

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Alanah Pearce Proves Fast Travel is Unnecessary in Starfield

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments