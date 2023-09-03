Save Big on MLS Season Pass for Apple TV+ Subscribers

Soccer fans who want to catch all the action of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Season now have a great opportunity to do so at a significantly reduced price. Apple TV+ has recently announced a limited-time promotion that cuts the price of the MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The MLS Season Pass has already been hailed as a success for Apple TV+, thanks to exciting events like Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami. However, this new promotion aims to further attract fans who were hesitant to subscribe due to the original cost.

Prior to this promotion, the subscription for the MLS Season Pass was priced at $99 per season or $79 per season for Apple TV+ subscribers. Now, with the season past its halfway point, sports enthusiasts can avail themselves of the Season Pass at a significantly reduced cost.

For only $29, fans can gain access to the Season Pass for the remainder of the 2023 season. Apple TV+ subscribers receive an even greater discount, with the price reduced to $25. This represents a substantial saving compared to the monthly charges of $14.99 per month or $12.50 per month for Apple TV+ subscribers.

By purchasing the Season Pass, subscribers gain access to live coverage of matches, including the post-season playoffs scheduled to take place from October 25 to December 9. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy a range of other video content, such as match replays, original programming, and studio programs.

The MLS Season Pass can be accessed on various devices, including Apple TV set-top boxes, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and selected smart TVs. This ensures that fans can enjoy the game from the comfort of their preferred Apple device wherever they are.

Sources:

– TechCrunch

Definitions:

– MLS: Major League Soccer, the top professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.

– Season Pass: A subscription that provides access to all matches and additional content for a specific season.