Apple TV+: An Evolution in Strategy and Viewer Experience

Since its launch almost four years ago, Apple TV+ has grown significantly as a streaming service. Originally introduced as part of Apple’s broader focus on services, Apple TV+ aimed to diversify the company’s revenue sources beyond the iPhone. Over the years, Apple has expanded its range of services, including iCloud+, Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, Fitness+, and financial initiatives.

Initially, Apple TV+ was accessible to a wide audience, with a one-year free trial for many users. However, the landscape has changed since 2019, and Apple has now incorporated the streaming service into the Apple One bundle or offered it as a trial for new Apple product buyers who haven’t experienced the service yet.

Apple TV+ has gained popularity with its collection of highly-rated and award-winning shows such as The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, and CODA. However, recent observations reveal that Apple is adopting a strategy similar to Amazon’s, which may not be well-received by some users.

For example, when using Amazon Prime Video, viewers are often required to watch a teaser for another Prime Video show before accessing the content they desire. Additionally, the service may provide recaps of previous episodes and require viewers to skip the opening sequence. This repetitive pre-content process can be frustrating for users who simply want to enjoy their preferred show.

Apple TV+ seems to be following a similar path. Attempting to watch the latest episode of Foundation, for instance, includes navigating through a commercial for another promoted show, a podcast about the new season, a recap of the previous episode, and finally, the opening theme. These additional steps can be tedious and interrupt the viewing experience.

Apple already provides notifications for new episodes, promotes content within the TV app interface, and offers detailed information about shows and movies. Consequently, the practice of showcasing trailers, ads, and recaps before a desired episode starts can feel intrusive and unnecessary.

While this approach may not lead viewers to cancel their Apple TV+ subscriptions, it may influence their choice of platforms when seeking uninterrupted viewing experiences. Given the option, some users may opt to watch the latest episode of a series on other services like HBO Max or Netflix, rather than contend with the interruption caused by Apple’s promotional content.

As Apple continues to promote Apple TV+ through various channels, it should consider the viewer’s perspective and the potential impact of excessive content promotion before the desired program. Balancing promotional efforts with a seamless viewing experience will help ensure user satisfaction and ongoing engagement with the platform.