New Apple TV+ Viewers in UK and South Africa No Longer Eligible for Free Trial

Apple TV+ viewers in the UK and South Africa will no longer have access to a free week-long trial to decide whether to subscribe or not. This change comes after nearly four years of offering a general free trial since the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019.

While users in the US and most other countries can still enjoy a one-week trial, the option has been completely removed for those in the UK and South Africa. Apple has not officially announced or commented on this change, leaving speculation as to whether this decision is specific to the two countries or if it will expand to other regions.

Fortunately, there is still a workaround for those interested in trying out Apple TV+ in the UK and South Africa. Apple continues to provide a one-month free trial of its Apple One subscription bundle, which includes access to Apple TV+.

Apple regularly offers free trials for various TV services, such as recent promotions tied to its MLS Season Pass. It remains unclear if the removal of the free week-long trial is part of a larger strategy by Apple to prioritize the Apple One bundle subscription or if there are specific conditions unique to the UK and South Africa.

For viewers in these two regions, the choice to test out Apple TV+ will require subscribing to Apple One, which provides an extensive collection of services including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+. Interested users can take advantage of the one-month free trial offer to experience all that Apple TV+ has to offer.

