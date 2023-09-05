Apple to Introduce USB-C Charging Cable in Upcoming iPhone Models

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro on September 13, featuring a significant hardware update. One notable change is the adoption of a USB-C charging cable, which is used by competitors like Samsung and most Android devices. This shift is in response to a new law introduced by the European Union (EU) in September 2021, requiring phone manufacturers to implement a common charging connection by December 2024 to reduce waste and save consumers money.

To comply with the EU law and continue selling new phones in Europe, Apple will need to abandon its signature Lightning charging cable, which has been used since the release of the iPhone 5 in 2012. While many of Apple’s recent products, such as iPads and MacBooks, already use USB-C chargers, the company initially opposed the EU mandate, stating that it stifles innovation and harms consumers.

However, after the final approval of the EU law, Apple announced its commitment to ditch the Lightning cable. Greg Joswiak, an Apple representative, acknowledged that although the company must comply with local laws worldwide, they believed a less prescriptive approach would have been better for the environment and customers.

USB-C is renowned for its faster data transfer speeds and will now be consistently required across various electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and headphones, in EU nations. It is unclear whether this charging port change will have global implications, but it is unlikely that Apple will create a separate version of the device exclusively for the European market.

The EU estimates that the adoption of a common charging cable could save consumers up to €250 million per year on unnecessary charger purchases and reduce waste by 11,000 tonnes annually.

