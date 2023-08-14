Apple’s iPhone 15 to Finally Adopt USB-C Port

Apple has long resisted the calls to replace the Lightning port on its iPhones with the industry standard USB-C port. However, it seems that the tech giant is finally caving in. While Apple has already transitioned to USB-C in other devices, such as the latest iPad, iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for this change.

Although rumors have circulated about Apple making the switch to USB-C with the release of the iPhone 16, leaked information suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15, set to launch in September, will be the one to introduce the new port. This aligns with Apple’s past release patterns.

The European Union has played a role in pushing Apple towards this transition. A recent EU law mandates that all phones must be sold with a USB-C port starting from the fall of 2024. This requirement also extends to tablets, digital cameras, headphones, and gaming consoles, with laptops likely to be included in the future.

The EU estimates that this law will result in significant cost savings, around €250 million, by eliminating the need for unnecessary chargers. Additionally, it will have a positive environmental impact by reducing approximately 11,000 tons of waste annually.

While iPhone users will need to purchase new cables, they will find solace in the fact that USB-C chargers will be readily available for all their devices. This transition will simplify the charging process for all Apple users, allowing them to use a single charger for multiple devices.

Apple’s adoption of the USB-C port represents a step towards standardization and compatibility with other devices in the industry. It also aligns with global efforts to reduce waste and embrace more sustainable practices.