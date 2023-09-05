Apple Reportedly Developing Low-Cost MacBook to Compete with Chromebooks

A new report suggests that Apple is working on a “low-cost” MacBook that will be even cheaper than the MacBook Air, in a bid to compete with Google’s Chromebook. The report, from Digitimes and seen by iMore, indicates that this low-cost MacBook series could be released as early as the second half of 2024, specifically targeting the education sector.

According to the report, Apple plans to differentiate this new product line from its existing MacBook Air and Pro lines. Cost savings would likely be achieved by using cheaper materials for the laptop’s outer shell and less expensive mechanical components. The goal is to offer a device at a lower price point, specifically aimed at the education market and to compete with Google’s popular Chromebook.

However, the development and production timeline for this new MacBook line means that it is at least nine months away from market availability, with a potential launch in the first half of 2024 deemed unlikely. Apple’s current iPad lineup is the most affordable option for students, but industry observers have noted that they lag behind Chromebooks in terms of ease of use and price.

It is worth mentioning that the top-selling Chromebooks on Amazon US are priced around $200, with the most expensive offering costing just $263. Even a “low-cost” MacBook from Apple is unlikely to reach this price range, indicating that Apple will need to provide compelling reasons beyond just pricing to sway students towards their product.

Definitions:

– MacBook: A line of laptop computers developed by Apple Inc.

– Chromebook: A laptop or tablet running the Linux-based Chrome OS as its operating system.

Sources:

– Digitimes

– iMore