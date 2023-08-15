Apple to Pay iPhone Users for Software Slowdown

Apple has agreed to pay between $310 million and $500 million to settle a lawsuit that claims the company intentionally slowed down older iPhone models with a software update. The amount each user receives will depend on the number of approved claims.

Approximately 3 million people who filed claims in the class action lawsuit will receive payments of about $65. However, for those who missed the October 2020 deadline to file a claim, it is now too late to receive compensation.

The settlement was reached years ago, but delays in court procedures and appeals have caused a delay in payments. Recently, the law firm representing Apple customers announced that an appeal challenging the lawsuit was dismissed, allowing the historic settlement to be distributed to affected iPhone users.

To be eligible for compensation, customers must have had an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE device running the iOS 10.2.1 software or a later version before December 21, 2017. Similarly, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users who downloaded iOS 11.2 or later before the same date are also eligible.

The lawsuit originated from claims that these software updates intentionally slowed down iPhone performance. Apple argued that this was done to improve the devices’ battery life. However, the company only acknowledged the slowdowns after receiving user complaints, leading to accusations of deception and planned obsolescence.

While Apple denies any wrongdoing, the company agreed to settle the lawsuit in order to avoid costly litigation.