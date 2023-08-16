Apple Allowed to Send Payments to iPhone Users in Class Action Lawsuit

The United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has cleared the way for payments to be sent to members of a class action suit against Apple. The suit alleged that Apple deliberately slowed down iPhones with aging batteries. Appeals from two individual members who objected to the terms of the settlement were dismissed by the court, allowing the payments to proceed.

In March 2020, Apple agreed to a settlement amount of $310 million, with the potential for it to reach up to $500 million. The settlement covers consumers who owned iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, and SE models running iOS 12.2.1, as well as iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models running iOS 11.2. To be eligible for the payment, users needed to have filed their claim before the October 2020 deadline.

Apple was accused in 2018 of intentionally slowing down the performance of iPhones with deteriorating batteries. The company has denied these allegations. The class action lawsuit received a total of three million claims from affected iPhone users.

As a result of the court’s decision, claimants can now expect to receive a check for approximately $65. This is the amount that will be sent to each eligible iPhone user as part of the settlement.

This recent development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing legal battle between Apple and its customers. The court’s decision to uphold the terms of the settlement allows affected iPhone users to be compensated for their claims.

Overall, this ruling reflects the continued efforts to hold tech giants accountable for their actions and ensures that consumers receive appropriate restitution for any harm caused.