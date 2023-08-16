US Appeals Court Clears Way for Payments in iPhone Slowdown Lawsuit

The United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has cleared the way for payments to be sent to members of a class action lawsuit against Apple for deliberately slowing iPhones with aging batteries. Two individual members of the class action lawsuit had appealed against the terms of the settlement but the court dismissed their appeals last week. This means that the payments to claimants can now be sent out.

Back in March 2020, Apple agreed to settle the lawsuit for a minimum of $310 million, with a maximum settlement amount of $500 million. The settlement covers consumers who owned iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, and SE models running iOS 12.2.1, as well as iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2. Claimants who filed their claims before the October 2020 deadline will receive a check for approximately $65.

In 2018, Apple faced allegations of deliberately slowing down iPhone performance if the device’s battery had degraded with age, an accusation the company has denied. The class action lawsuit received three million claims in total.

This recent decision by the appeals court paves the way for payments to be made to those affected by the iPhone slowdown issue. The dismissal of the appeals from the two individual class members ensures that the settlement can now be carried out as agreed upon in March 2020.