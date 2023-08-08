iPhone 15 Set for Mid-September Release

Apple is reportedly planning to release its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 15, in mid-September. The specific date is expected to be around September 22nd, following an Apple launch event on either September 12th or 13th. The release timing is crucial for Apple as it ensures the iPhone 15 will be available for the entire holiday sales quarter, which starts on October 1st.

Sales of iPhones have always been a significant revenue driver for Apple and a closely monitored metric on Wall Street. However, in the third quarter, weak iPhone sales led to a decline in Apple’s revenue by 1.4% to $81.8 billion. This resulted in Apple losing its status as the world’s only $3 trillion company. Apple’s Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri, expects similar sales performance in the fourth quarter, indicating that the company may fall short of analysts’ expectations.

The iPhone 15 release may face challenges due to reported supply shortages of the high-end iPhone Pro and Pro Max models. Manufacturing partners have experienced difficulties with the new manufacturing process for the larger screen displays on these devices. This could potentially impact the availability of these models.

Despite the sales slump and potential supply constraints, Apple remains optimistic about the release of the iPhone 15. By introducing it in mid-September, the company aims to maximize sales during the crucial holiday season. Apple’s market cap currently stands at around $2.81 trillion.

Overall, the iPhone 15 release is anticipated with interest and will likely play a significant role in determining Apple’s performance in the coming months.