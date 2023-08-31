Apple to Launch iPhone 15 on September 12

Apple has announced the launch of its new iPhone, Apple Watch, and software updates at the upcoming Wonderlust event. The event will be held on September 12, 2023, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California.

The Wonderlust event is Apple’s annual event that focuses on the release of new products. This year, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15, which will include four different models: a Plus device, a standard one, a Pro design, and a Pro Max device. One of the key upgrades of the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of a USB-C port to comply with the European Union’s regulations. It is unclear whether Apple will eliminate the Lightning connector.

In addition to the iPhone, Apple is rumored to update the Apple Watch Series 9 with the S9 processor. The event will also see the release of new software updates, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma.

The Wonderlust event will be live-streamed on the Apple website and YouTube channel. Apple fans can also look forward to a surprise launch in the “One More Thing” event, which has previously introduced products like FaceTime, iPhone X, Apple Music, and more.

Overall, Apple’s Wonderlust event is highly anticipated, especially with the introduction of the iPhone 15 and other exciting announcements. Stay tuned for more updates from Apple.

Sources:

– Spiceworks News and Insights

– 9to5Mac