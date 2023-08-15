CityLife

Apple to Pay Settlements in iPhone Slowdown Lawsuit

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
iPhone users involved in a class action lawsuit against Apple will finally receive payments after a judge cleared the way for the payouts to proceed. The lawsuit alleged that Apple intentionally slowed down older iPhones to encourage users to upgrade to newer models.

The settlement, which received preliminary approval in March 2020, had a deadline for participation that has now passed. However, approximately 3 million claims were filed, and those individuals are now awaiting their $65 payment, more than three years later.

The payout process was delayed by two iPhone owners who objected to certain terms of the settlement. However, their appeal was recently rejected by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Apple initially faced the lawsuit in 2017 after admitting that its iOS software deliberately slowed down older iPhone performance. In response, the company issued an apology, released software updates, and offered replacement batteries.

Despite these measures, Apple has consistently denied any wrongdoing and stated that the slowdown was implemented to protect iPhones from automatically shutting down during certain tasks, particularly when the device was old, very cold, or running low on power.

The eligible iPhones covered by the settlement include the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, or SE running iOS 12.2.1 or later, as well as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later prior to December 21, 2017.

Apple has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

