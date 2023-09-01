Apple to End Human Assistance for User Queries on Social Media Platforms and Online Forums

Apple will reportedly discontinue human assistance for user queries on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, as well as its online forum, starting October 1. Instead, users will receive automated responses redirecting them to the help center. This move may impact the positions of social media support advisors, potentially leading to a transition to phone-based support roles for affected employees, with training to be completed by November.

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is providing an option for chat support staff to transition to phone-based support positions within the company. However, employees will only be allowed to shift to different chat-based support roles if they have valid medical reasons. This change is expected to impact hundreds of employees.

Apple has been providing customer support on platform X since 2016, using it to offer product tips and address user inquiries. With the discontinuation of human assistance, users will now have automated replies guiding them towards other avenues to reach Apple customer support.

In addition to this update, Apple has designated the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as vintage, ceasing repairs and updates for the model. Despite being functional, the lack of updates limits the functionality of the divisive Touch Bar feature. The model was replaced in 2019 with the introduction of the 2019 MacBook Pro, which featured a Magic Keyboard, an enlarged Touch Bar, and enhanced processors. The Touch Bar feature was ultimately phased out by Apple in subsequent years.

