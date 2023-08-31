CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Apple Explores 3D Printing for Smartwatch Production

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Apple is reportedly exploring the use of 3D printers to manufacture the steel chassis for its upcoming smartwatches, according to sources familiar with the matter. If successful, the tech giant plans to expand the use of 3D printing to other products in the coming years.

By adopting 3D printing technology, Apple aims to streamline the production process and optimize material usage, aligning with its sustainability goals. The integration of 3D printers could potentially reduce manufacturing time and waste, contributing to Apple’s environmental initiatives.

While Apple has not officially commented on these reports, this development highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to leverage innovative manufacturing techniques and prioritize sustainability in its product lineup.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process of creating three-dimensional objects by adding successive layers of material. It has gained popularity in various industries due to its ability to produce intricate designs, reduce waste, and enable rapid prototyping.

By exploring the use of 3D printing in the production of its smartwatches, Apple is demonstrating its commitment to incorporating cutting-edge technologies into its manufacturing processes. This move could potentially revolutionize the way devices are made, paving the way for more efficient and sustainable production methods across the industry.

Sources:
– Bloomberg: Reporting by Will Feuer

