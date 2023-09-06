Apple Set to Raise Prices for iPhone 15, Analysts Say

Apple is anticipated to raise prices by up to $100 for certain models of the upcoming iPhone 15, according to analysts. The new iPhone Pro models are expected to feature titanium casing, improved processors, and enhanced photography capabilities. While Apple’s strategy of steering consumers towards premium models has been successful in driving revenue and profit, some analysts argue that the approach may soon reach a saturation point.

In the United States, the average selling price of iPhones dipped to $948 in the June quarter, marking a decline compared to the same period last year and the preceding March quarter. Furthermore, iPhone sales experienced a 2.4% decline in the quarter ending July 1, falling slightly short of analyst expectations. These figures indicate that the smartphone market in the U.S. has been on a downward trajectory in recent quarters.

As Apple prepares for the release of the iPhone 15, its challenge will be to convince customers that the Pro features justify the higher price tag. With each iteration, it becomes increasingly difficult for consumers to discern the significant advancements in the Pro models. For most users, the iPhone 13 is deemed more than sufficient, and the base iPhone camera is already capable of taking excellent photographs.

In addition to upgraded processors and cameras, industry analysts anticipate that the new iPhone Pros will sport titanium casings for a lighter feel compared to the standard stainless-steel iPhones. The mute-ring switch is likely to be replaced with a customizable button that can perform various tasks, such as quickly opening the camera app or activating the flashlight.

The base model iPhone 15 devices are expected to offer fewer advanced features and will likely be equipped with the same processing chip as the previous year’s iPhone 14 Pro. Notably, both the base and Pro models will transition to a new connector port adhering to the USB-C standard, as mandated by a new European regulation. This change may cause some hesitation among consumers who would need to replace their existing cables.

Apple’s Pro strategy, introduced in 2019 with the iPhone 11, has been highly successful. Despite no significant changes in iPhone prices since 2020, Apple has experienced substantial sales growth, primarily driven by the popularity of its premium phones. iPhone revenue has increased by over 44% since 2019, reaching $205.5 billion in 2022, while iPhone shipments have grown by only approximately 15% during the same period.

Overall, Apple’s decision to raise prices for the iPhone 15 reflects its ongoing attempt to maintain profitability amidst increasingly saturated markets. However, the company must convincingly demonstrate the value of the Pro models to sway customers to invest in the higher-priced devices.

