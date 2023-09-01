Apple Explores 3D Printers for Smartwatch Chassis

Apple Inc. is reportedly considering the use of 3D printers to craft the steel chassis for certain upcoming smartwatches, according to Bloomberg. This would mark a significant change in the company’s manufacturing processes.

The adoption of 3D printing in this manner would eliminate the need to cut large metal slabs into the desired shape of the product. This would result in a shorter manufacturing timeframe for the devices and contribute to environmental conservation by reducing material waste.

If the implementation with Apple Watches is successful, the company plans to extend this method to additional products in the future. This innovative approach has the potential to optimize Apple’s supply chain and initiate a broader transformation.

The process of 3D printing for the smartwatch chassis involves binder jetting, which creates the initial outline of the device. This outline closely resembles the final size and shape of the product, a concept known as “near net shape.” The printed material is then subjected to a sintering process involving heat and pressure to transform it into a material with properties similar to conventional steel. Finally, the precise design and cutouts are milled, following the steps of the previous manufacturing process.

Apple has been discreetly developing this method in collaboration with its suppliers for at least three years. Recent months have seen rigorous testing of the process on steel casings intended for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, set to be unveiled on September 12. The new smartwatch is expected to offer enhanced performance, introduce new case color options, and maintain a largely consistent design.

This use of 3D printing with binder jetting is one of the first instances of scaling up the production of a high-volume metal component. Apple’s decision to utilize the Apple Watch as a trial platform for this emerging technology aligns with the company’s previous strategies. In the past, Apple introduced steel frames to the iPhone two years after their introduction in the original Apple Watch, and this year’s premium iPhones are set to incorporate titanium, a year after its debut in the Apple Watch Ultra.

Sources: Bloomberg