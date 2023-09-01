Apple Testing 3D Printing for Watch Series 9 Steel Chassis

Apple is reportedly exploring the use of 3D printing technology to manufacture the steel chassis for its upcoming smartwatches under the Watch Series 9. This move marks a significant shift in the manufacturing process for tech companies, as 3D printing has traditionally been associated with industries like real estate, aerospace, and automotive.

The implementation of 3D printing in Apple’s manufacturing process has several advantages. It eliminates the need for large slabs of metal to form the product’s shape, reducing production time and minimizing the requirement for excess resources. This aligns with Apple’s efforts to streamline its manufacturing process and potentially explore alternatives to manufacturing in China by investing in markets like India.

Apple and its suppliers have reportedly been testing this 3D printing method for over three years under the supervision of Apple VP Rob York. The cost per watch case using the new process is currently in line with the previous method, ensuring affordability for consumers.

The new technique, known as “binder jetting,” utilizes 3D-printing technology to create the initial outline of the product. A powdered material is used, and heat helps form the actual shape, resulting in a product that has the look and feel of steel. The design and cutouts are then milled similarly to the previous manufacturing process.

The Apple Watch Series 9, along with the Watch 2 Ultra, is expected to launch on September 12. While incremental upgrades are anticipated, significant changes are likely to be seen next year. The upcoming smartwatches may have a similar appearance to their predecessors, with rounded edges and mostly flat displays. Possible improvements include a new processor and enhanced battery backup. Notable advancements will also come with Apple’s next-generation WatchOS 10, featuring redesigned apps, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking metrics, and mental health features through the mindfulness app.

In addition to the new watches, Apple is set to unveil new iPhones at the September 12 event. This year, four models are expected: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or 15 Ultra). While these devices may feature slight design modifications, the significant change is the inclusion of a USB-C port for charging.

Sources:

– Bloomberg

– Apple Insider